MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Big steps were taken at Northern Michigan University on Thursday to bring a new resource to the U.P.

NMU’s Behavior Education Assessment and Research, or BEAR Center dedicated its new space on Presque Isle Avenue Thursday afternoon. The renovation of the two-story building was a $2 million project that was completed earlier this year. The BEAR Center provides behavior and learning support to children, teens and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Dr. Jacob Daar, the director for the BEAR Center, says this has been a whirlwind of seven years in the making.

“We started in a room with a couple of families and a table I bought from Walmart. Now, we have an entire building and I’m really excited for the future of the BEAR Center. This facility allows us to see more clients across a broader range of the day, as well as have a more controlled environment with a better sophistication of treatment and that is an amazing and great start. We also have our own classrooms and facilities within the building that allows staff and faculty to remain even closer to the ongoing clinical treatment. So that way, at any given time, we’re able to come down and help [and] we can integrate classes with training down in the center even better,” said Daar. “Honestly, I think, hopefully in the next couple years we start building toward the ‘BEAR Institute’ and we’re able to help develop greater services [and] more training opportunities…I’m just really excited for all the opportunities that this facility gives us.”

Daar said the BEAR Center benefits families in the U.P. as well as faculty and students looking to enter the behavioral health field as it provides the community access to quality behavior analytic services, it provides training and professional development to future and current behavior analysts, and it facilitates student and faculty research.

To learn more about the BEAR Center, you can go to nmu.edu/bear.