MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s new president, Dr. Brock Tessman was on hand to greet his new collogues and the Marquette community at a reception in his honor Tuesday night at the Northern Center.

Tessman, who will officially take office on February 1, 2023, comes to Marquette from the Montana University System where he served as the deputy commissioner of higher education. Prior to that, he served as a professor of political science and dean of the Honors College at the University of Montana in Missoula. Tessman says he sees the relationship Northern has with it’s surrounding communities as one of its biggest strengths.

“It’s remarkable how much the City of Marquette and NMU are connected is one of the things that stands out to a candidate or president-elect to like myself,” said Tessman. “I think that the chance to engage the community, engage business and industry, with our graduates with our programming is certainly a priority.”

Tessman, who was born and raised in Plymouth, Michigan will not be without his challenges. NMU’s enrollment and student retention is a high priority according to Board of Trustees member, Steve Young.

“One of the things we focused on when we were in the search for a new president was enrollment,” said Young. “We need to address enrollment, declining enrollment retention. This is going to be a main priority. We also have mental health, some issues there that we had a report that was done recently, we got a bunch of recommendations we want to implement on mental health, childcare, it goes on and on. We got a lot of things, the President’s gonna be working on in the future.”

Speaking from experience, NMU’s current interim president, Kerri Schuiling say’s Dr. Tessman’s ability to communicate effectively and his background in making higher education more accessible to all makes him an ideal choice to move NMU into its next chapter.

“Energy is very energetic,” said Schuiling. “He’s got a lot of really great ideas. I really believe that the university needs someone who can be wrapped around their arms around innovation. Really wants to get to know all of us. It’s just taking a very short time to really identify the culture. So, we’re very excited about that. I think he’s a really great fit for our university, I really do.”

On a more personal note, Dr. Tessman, his wife Kristin and their two daughters are excited to call Marquette their new home.

“We are excited to call Marquette our new home, and have our family become part of this community right away,” said Tessman.

During their visit, the Tessman’s plan on taking in an NMU Hockey game and explore their new home further.

