MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance program presents its next stage production “Next to Normal” which opens Wednesday night.

“Next to Normal” is described as a rock musical that tells the story of family and loss through the character Diane Goodman, a suburban mother suffering from bipolar disorder.

“We haven’t really been able to do a lot of live, in-person entertainment in the Marquette area over the last couple of years as you all know, so that’s a great reason to come see a live show,” said Director Sophie Sam. “But for subject matter, I think it’s a really fascinating show to come to see because there’s not a lot of contemporary musicals out there that are tackling the sort of subject matter that we are. So things like depression, things like getting older, loss, suicide, mental health. All of these things that you wouldn’t normally think of when you think musical. But it really handles it really even-handed and, I think, in a beautiful way.”

There will be a post-show talkback with Great Lakes Recovery Centers immediately following the performance on Thursday, February 3.

“It’s completely free, included with the cost of the ticket. It’ll just be a quick discussion with some of the professionals from Great Lakes to talk about the show, what we just watched, and talk about mental health resources in our own community to sort of help people unpack anything they might be encountering in their lives,” said Sam.

“Next to Normal” has performances beginning tonight at 8 p.m. through February 5, with a 2 p.m. matinee on February 5. Tickets are available online at tickets.nmu.edu, over the phone at 906-227-1032, or in person at the Berry Events Ticket Office.

