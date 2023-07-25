MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s North Coast Dance Festival is this week at Forest Roberts Theatre.

This annual event brings dancers from across the country to perform a professional ballet routine alongside NMU’s CO/LAB company. The dancers featured at the festival are from Ballet Project O.C., a dance company based in Orange County, Calif. NMU’s CO/LAB Company will be performing two contemporary pieces, plus Julia Feldman and Ava Chatterson from the Sacramento Ballet will be presenting professional performances.

“Our dancers are so excited to be here and to share their work with the audience,” said Ally Helman, artistic director for Ballet Project O.C. “The first piece ‘Tribe’ is, again, my choreography. It’s a little more animalistic, a little more grounded, neoclassical. Our last piece ‘Rubric’ has some contemporary work in, and then at the very end we’re all doing ballet in very colorful costumes. It’s a fun night and a great show, we hope you all can come out.”

Mate Szentes, a freelance dancer/choreographer based out of Los Angeles, will also be a guest principal dancer who specializes in American contemporary ballet.

“It’s not just ballet, it’s modern, it’s contemporary,” said Szentes. “I think people can really get a feel of how versatile even ballet can be because ballet also, I feel like when people think about it just see tutus and pointe shoes and some people might be intimidated by the seriousness of the art form. But the choreography and the style that is presented at the festival is actually very, very diverse.”

North Coast Dance Festival kicks off Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Forest Roberts Theatre with an observable ballet master class and talk back. This free event invites audience members to observe a ballet master class taught by Julia Feldman of the North Coast Dance Festival dancers, as well as attend a talk back with the visiting artists and NMU students about being a dancer and performer. Performances of the festival are Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 with shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.nmu.edu.