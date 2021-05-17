NMU’s Outdoor Recreation Center begins summer equipment rentals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Outdoor Recreation Center (ORC) is renting out summer equipment to students, community members, and tourists.

From paddleboards, kayaks, disc golf sets, and camping equipment such as tents, sleeping bags, and hammocks. All of these items can be rented out by anybody in the community.

“We wanted to get out here and let people know that this just isn’t for Northern students,” said Amanda Monarch, the student manager of NMU’s ORC. “This is for community members, members of the PEIF, people who are traveling to Marquette. You don’t have to have your own equipment to get out and go kayaking, go stand up paddle boarding, go camping. We want everybody who wants to come in and rent stuff so they can go out and enjoy Marquette.”

NMU’s ORC is located inside the Physical Education Instructional Facility (PEIF). For equipment rates and how to reserve/rent items, click here to visit NMU’s website.