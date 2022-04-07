MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance’s production of ‘The Producers’ is set to open at the Forest Roberts Theatre this weekend.

The musical is an adaptation of Mel Brooks’s 1967 film of the same name. The original Broadway production of ‘The Producers’ is the winner of 12 Tony Awards and record holder for the most Tony wins ever. The story follows two men who scheme to get rich by fraudulently overselling interests in a Broadway flop.

“This play is about an accountant who finds himself in the accompany of a washed-up Broadway producer who is still trying to [produce] musicals,” said John Thomson, who plays Leo Bloom. “He’s very charismatic and the two of them accidentally stumble upon an idea that if they put on the worst show in history they could take all the money that they made and run off to Rio. So the story is based around the two of them kind of finding a terrible director, hiring terrible actors, finding a terrible show, and then putting it together.”

This show is rated PG-13 and contains gunshots and some adult language and themes that may not be suitable for younger audience members.

“It’s very versatile, I think it’s just a good, happy moment that we’ve been locked in for so long so having that chance to come out and watch something funny and actually have a smile on your face and have a good laugh, I think it’s much needed,” said Gracie Fries, who is the assistant choreographer and in the ensemble.

‘The Producers’ opens this weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday both at 8 p.m. Next week’s shows are April 13 through April 16 with all shows starting at 8 p.m. except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 16. Tickets are $17 for the general public. To purchase tickets, click here.

