MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance program is presenting its next production titled “The Wolves.”

“The Wolves” is referred to as a coming-of-age play about teenage self-discovery that centers around a girls soccer team over the course of several weeks. As they run their pre-game warmups, they gossip about war, sports, pop culture, and their relationships, each one struggling to find her individuality amidst the group.

“I would say the overall main mission for the show is to inspire,” said Maya Moreau, who plays #14 in the production. “I think it’s to inspire, and it’s because, again, it’s so real and we’re looking at a younger part of ourselves. It’s to inspire you to feel younger, you know, to get more in touch with the inner-child aspect of you because that’s definitely what it’s done for all of us. And it’s also kind of to look back on who you were and maybe leave some of those things behind.”

“The Wolves” production is located in the Black Box Theatre, which allows for a more immersive experience for the audience.

“It’s a lot more intimate with the audience, I think. As you can see, we have turf down so it makes it feel a lot more like a soccer field, and especially for the front row of the audience it’s like you’re on the field with us actually about to watch a soccer game which is really cool,” said Rhiannyn McCauley, who plays #8.

Opening night of “The Wolves” is Friday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. With following shows on February 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m. Next week’s shows are February 23-26 at 8 p.m. This show is rated PG-13. To purchase your tickets, please visit tickets.nmu.edu.

Latest stories