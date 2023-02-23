MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance Department opens this weekend with its production of ‘Salome’.

‘Salome’ is a darkly thrilling one-act tragedy written by Oscar Wilde. This twisted tale of lust and revenge includes dance performances by the CO/LAB Collective. The production does contain strong adult themes and moments of intense violence.

“It’s very much a tragedy and it’s kind of in a vein of what we call ancient Greek tragedies,” said Director David Wood. “The hour and five minutes that the play takes is an actual hour and five minutes of real time. It’s a play that, I’ve been talking about this a bit today, but it starts with a burst of laughter at a cocktail party, and it ends with a human head on a platter. So, this is very much, well, I’ll just say it, it’s not meant for children. This is certainly something that adults can find fascinating. And partly it involves different traditions that Oscar Wilde is juggling in this play. The first is that it is a biblical story of Salome and John the Baptist it’s one that might be familiar to a number of people in the audience.”

Samuel McKnight, who plays The Page of Herodias, said the Black Box Theatre provides the perfect space for a play like ‘Salome’.

“It is really truly very entertaining. There are moments that are funny and there are moments that will make you cry and there are moments that will make you want to throw up. It really truly is the whole package, and we’ve got a stellar cast and the crew’s been working really hard,” said McKnight. “It’s a very intense experience and it’s completely unlike anything that you’ll experience at the Forest Roberts Theatre because you’re right in front of the action and it’s not the kind of thing you get to see a lot. You know, people are used to musicals and it’s not that. It’s very much of a departure of what you normally run into here at NMU, and so I think it’s a great opportunity to get a taste of something new.”

Performances of ‘Salome’ will run at NMU’s Black Box Theatre on February 24-25 and March 1-4. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with a Theatre for All Performance on Saturday, February 25 at 1 p.m. You can purchase tickets online at tickets.nmu.edu.