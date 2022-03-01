CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich, (WJMN) – A Chocolay Township home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews spent hours fighting the flames, bringing in water since there were no hydrants in the area, and contending with sharp corners on snow covered roads.

The first calls for the fire came in around 2:30 p.m. for a home near Green Garden road. Authorities at the scene told us everyone got out safely. Efforts to control the flames were still under way. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Green Garden Road was closed through Greenfield Road for hours as fire crews work to douse the flames.

Chocolay Township Fire was the lead department. Supporting their efforts were Marquette Township Fire, Sands Township Fire, Skandia West Branch Fire, Marquette City Fire, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Rescue, Chocolay Township Police Department, UPHS EMS, and the Marquette Board of Light and Power.