MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – May 14 kicked off National Skilled Nursing Care Week. It’s a week that celebrates the essential role that skilled nursing care centers play in providing 24-hour nursing care to millions of America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. ​

The American Health Care Association established this week of recognition in 1967. This year’s theme is “Cultivating Kindness”, which encourages skilled nursing care centers around the country to host a variety of events that recognize the individuals who reside, work, and volunteer in nursing centers.

Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette is celebrating with a week full of activities for its residents and staff members. Monday’s festivities included a performance by the Teal Lake Singers and Native Drum Circle, and the Negaunee City Band later in the evening. Other things on the agenda this week include coffee and beer tasting, floral presentations, and more musical performances.

“I’m just trying to bring some new things in that we haven’t had before,” said Lana Tappy, assistant director of activities at Norlite. “I kind of got some ideas about coffee tasting because we all love coffee, and beer tasting a lot of people like beer. So that was one of the things. You know highlighting the locals, the people that are doing things in our community. We want to bring them in, so our residents have a chance to see everything that we’ve got going on.”

Norlite Nursing Center will wrap up the week on Friday at 2:15 p.m. with an open house to the public and an ice cream social.