Northern Michigan University Foundation enters agreement with UPHS – Marquette for former hospital property

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An agreement between UP Health System – Marquette and the Northern Michigan University Foundation has been reached that would make use of the former hospital property on College Avenue in Marquette.

Below is a statement from David Nyberg, with the NMU Foundation.

The Northern Michigan University Foundation (NMUF) has entered into an agreement with UP Health System – Marquette (UPHSM) designed to catalyze resources and additional partnerships that will advance opportunities to realize the best use of the former hospital property. We are collectively working with UPHSM and the City of Marquette, Marquette County, and private sector partners to conduct due diligence on the viability of a partnership that would result in a transformational and mutually beneficial outcome for our community and Northern Michigan University.

The NMUF-UPHSM agreement includes a due diligence and planning period that anticipates a decision on potential future plans by Spring, 2022. As part of that due diligence process, NMUF has submitted an application to the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority’s Local Brownfield Revolving Fund for consideration of investment support for Brownfield Eligible Activities, such as a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment (ESA), a Limited Phase II ESA, a Hazardous Materials Assessment, etc.

Administration from UP Health System Marquette released the following statement about the agreement.

UP Health System – Marquette is excited to have reached a tentative agreement with the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Foundation to transfer the previously occupied hospital property on College Avenue. All along, our goal has been to identify the right organization to redevelop this property in the best interest of the surrounding neighborhoods and the community we serve – and we look forward to seeing this campus revitalized. More work needs to be done, but we remain focused on the due diligence process and thoughtful approach to this significant project.

Both the NMUF and UPHS – Marquette released these statements on Wednesday evening. We will continue our conversations with all parties involved as developments happen.