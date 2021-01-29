Noquemanon Trail Network’s Passport Challenge to motivate people to get outside this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) is trying to encourage people of all ages to get outside and enjoy the trails this winter with its Passport Challenge.

Your mission will be to visit various locations on NTN trails and search for a location card with a unique symbol. Add that symbol to your passport to check locations off the list. You will have until February 15 to visit 10 of 15 locations on the card. Completed cards can be dropped off at the Forestville Trailhead to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

“People should do this because, again, a great way to get out on the trails in a COVID-safe way. And what’s really great is you don’t have to be a runner or a skier or a biker. Anybody can go out and do this and you can go find these locations in any manner you feel fit,” said Katie Kubont, an NTN ambassador coordinator.

Passports can be picked up at Sports Rack, Blackrocks Brewery, or Queen City Running Company. If you’re an NTN member, passports are free. If you’re not an NTN member, a donation to NTN will get you a passport.

For a full list of the NTN trails, click here.