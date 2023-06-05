MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dry conditions across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have caused elevated fire concerns.

Over the last week the U.P. has seen no significant rainfall and weather has remained dry. Dry conditions are still expected over the next week as well.

“Historically if we go back and look right now, we’re at 12 days locally without any measurable precipitation,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “The record for number of days in a row at our office is 24 days in a row, but with the prospects being very little to no rain over the next 10 days, we’ll be creeping up that list and maybe even make it up to the top 5 for the number of straight days with little to no precipitation.”

With the dry conditions, there are elevated fire concerns across the U.P.. Some burn restrictions have been put into place to prevent potential wildfires.

“The important thing is obviously limiting outdoor burning and using as much caution as possible, if you do have a campfire going, and things like that,” said Zika. “We are not to the stage yet where there are complete bans in effect for having fires, but people need to check with their local areas where they are living to make sure different ordinances aren’t being put into place to limit the fire potential, as we continue into the dry stretch.”

Along with these dry conditions and elevated fire concerns, air quality is low due to smoke from wildfires in Quebec being pushed over the U.P.

“Right now, obviously if people are prone to respiratory conditions, asthma, things like that, they are probably noticing the contaminants in the air today, and allergy sufferers obviously as well. I, myself, this day has probably been my worst day so far this late spring into late summer, with all the poor air quality, but things should begin to improve over the next couple of days.”

If you want to find the burn restrictions for your area, you can find the DNR’s permission to burn page here.