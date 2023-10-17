MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is known for its beautiful summers, colorful falls, and long, harsh, and snowy winters. However, this winter could be a little bit more mild, for U.P. standards at least!

The Climate Prediction Center predicts that this winter we could see dryer conditions and above average temperatures throughout the winter season. This is because of the climate shifting into an El Niño pattern.

“El Niño is a phenomenon where the water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are above normal,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And usually we’re on every several years cycle where the phenomenon occurs. But there’s a relationship between the ocean warming and then atmospheric currents as well that usually cause certain weather conditions to exist not only across United States, but other parts of the world as well.”

El Niño happens when the Pacific Ocean is warmer than average, and the opposite, La Niña happens when the Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal. But, the Pacific Ocean is thousands of miles away from the U.P., so why does it matter for us what the water temperature is?

“Most phases of El Niño and La Niña and the weaker and moderate phases, we can’t draw a direct correlation. We’ve had above normal temperatures, below normal, snowier, and less than snowy, but the only direct correlation when strong El Niño is, every time we’ve experienced one in the past our temperatures have been above normal and our snowfall has been at or below normal throughout the winter season.”

Even though we could see less snow and above average temperatures this year, remember, that’s only compared to average. Don’t worry, it will still be cold and snowy this winter season!