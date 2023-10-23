NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – As fall settles in across the Great Lakes region, high winds start to move in to take away the autumn foliage and to bring in the big waves.

The winds that you see anywhere from September through December can sometimes exceed 34 knots, or 39 miles per hour over the Great Lakes. Those strong winds are called gales.

“Gales occur when the the winds on the Great Lakes are basically in excess of 35 knots,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “They happen obviously more often in the fall season, because we’re in what we consider to be the unstable Lake season now, where the water temperatures in the lake are relatively warm, and we’re getting the cooler air masses that are moving across the the Great Lakes at this time of year.”

A gale warning is issued when winds are sustained or gust frequently between 39 to 55 miles per hour. These high winds can create dangerous conditions on the Great Lakes with high waves that have been known to tip over or damage ships.

Gale force winds typically happen during the fall season for several reasons.

“It happens in the fall because we’re going through the transition from our summer season as we transition into winter so the Jetstream is obviously more active. Our storm systems that we get that move into the Great Lakes are stronger during the fall season than they usually are during the summer season. And we’re seeing that effect of the water temperatures are relatively warm, and the cold air as it moves over the lake adds to effective mixing allowing winds in the atmosphere to mix to the lake surface causing stronger winds and for the waves to be much higher in the fall and winter season than they are in the spring into the early part of the summer.

During these high wind events it’s important to stay away from the water.