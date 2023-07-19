MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As we get further into the summer and closer to fall, our hours of daylight start to decline.

Right now we are seeing around 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. However, by the end of July we will see less than 15 hours of daylight.

“Right now there’s a little over 15 hours of daylight,” said Matt Zika, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “By the time we get to the beginning of August we’ll probably be right at that 15 hours of daylight, but it will start to accelerate pretty quickly with the loss of the daylight in the evening time especially. And we’re beginning to notice some of those effects. There’s already a few instances of leaves starting to change, not a lot, but not surprising. It starts to happen here by the end of July and into the month of August and the biggest trigger of that is the acceleration of the loss of daylight we see into the latter part of the summer into the fall.”

August and September we will lose over 90 minutes of daylight for each month. By the fall equinox on September 23rd, we will have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime.

After the equinox, daylight hours will continue to decrease throughout the rest of the fall and into the winter until we reach the winter solstice where we will see only 8 hours, 34 minutes, and 31 seconds of sunlight.