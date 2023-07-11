MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Rain showers and thunderstorms can get scary sometimes, but when they pass, you might get the chance to see a rainbow across the sky.

Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. After it rains and when the conditions are just right, those vibrant colors arch across the sky in a spectacular way.

A rainbow is a phenomenon where light refracts through water droplets and reflects into the sky.

“Rainbows are when light essentially enters a raindrop and the raindrops actually act like prisms,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “So, when the light enters the raindrop, it’s basically refracted, or bent, and the lights, colors, are separated out of the sunlight, and thus as it goes out of the raindrop, it’s refracted, the light hits the back of the raindrop, and then is reflected back out into the atmosphere. And so that’s what we are seeing, we’re actually seeing the reflection of the light as it passes through the raindrop in the atmosphere, and so in order for our rainbow to form, you always need the sun to essentially be behind you. Usually late in the day is the most common time, and then some rain occurring off in the distance.”

A double rainbow occurs when the light reflects twice under the same conditions.