MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Sand, sun and sweat. Summer heat this week has got people changing from sweatpants to swim trunks and sitting by the lake.

Swimming is a fun way to pass these hot summer days, but it can get a little dangerous in the Great Lakes with frigid water temperatures, higher waves, and rip currents.

“The thing about rip currents in the Great Lakes that makes it a little bit different is it’s usually just not the rip currents people are being concerned about,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “The frequency of the waves or the period between the waves in the Great Lakes is much shorter than what you see in ocean waves. And so you could be caught in a rip current being pulled from shore, and then you’re getting hit successively more often by the waves. In addition, the water temperatures take much longer to warm up within the Great Lakes. So usually when we have incidents with people drowning in the Great Lakes, it’s multiple factors that are involved. It could be rip currents, it could be the frequency of the waves, it could be the water temperature, and a lot of times they all come together and result in people getting in trouble.”

Rip currents are most common on windy and wavy days. When you see bigger waves, the water that’s being pushed on shore gets pulled back out towards the center of the lake through rip currents.

If you find yourself being pulled further and further from the shore, you could be caught in one of these currents. It is very important to know how to escape a rip current, especially since most Great Lakes beaches have no life guards.

“If you’re in a rip current that’s actually pulling you out into the lake, you want to swim parallel to the shoreline,” said Zika. “So, you want to get out of that current as fast as you can. You don’t want to swim right back against the current because you’ll end up tiring yourself out fairly quickly. So you want to, if you’re in that situation, you want to swim, like I said, parallel to the shoreline one way or the other, and hopefully then you can break out of that current that was pulling you off shore.”

The National Weather Service estimates around 100 drowning related deaths occur on the Great Lakes each year.

Make sure you and your loved ones stay safe this summer season and swim responsibly.