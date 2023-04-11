MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It finally feels like spring in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, so what can we expect with these warmer temperatures and snow melting?

With temperatures above average across the U.P., our snowpack is starting to get smaller and smaller. With this melting, some flooding could be possible.

“Our snowpack for a lot of the U.P. was above normal leading into the beginning of this week,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Marquette. “We had a lot of water in that snow, anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of liquid locked up in the snowpack. Over the last few days we’ve lost a few inches of that, and we’ll continue to lose through the rest of the week. Fortunately, this melt isn’t coinciding with any additional significant rainfall or precipitation. So, while the runoff will be going into the rivers and streams and tributaries, like we’ve already seen, some already approaching bank full, we’re not anticipating widespread major flooding on any of them. They’ll get to bank full, we’ll have some minor flooding, and the typical areas that deal with spring runoff flooding. But, right now we are not anticipating widespread impacts across the U.P.”

Enjoy this warmer weather while it lasts because this weekend, we’ll be right back to close to average temperatures.

“Temperatures will return to normal for the second half of the weekend and into early next week, explained Zika. “It does look like there will be some precipitation around, it’s too early to tell how much, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be enough to really pile on with the snow melt we have going on right now. Heading in, though, to the remainder of April and even into May, it looks like we’ll average pretty close to that normal period, we’ll have a few more days where we’ll obviously warm up like we’ve been this week. But, the overall trend suggests around, to a little bit below normal for the second half of the month of April.”

You can find your up to date local forecast and our Local 3 Weather Livestream here.