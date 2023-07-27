MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Is it a cloud? Is it a tornado? Not exactly! It’s a waterspout. So, what is a waterspout?

“When we talk about waterspouts on the Great Lakes or even the inland lakes, there’s really two varieties to waterspouts,” explains Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “There’s what we call our tornadic waterspouts that are associated with apparent thunderstorms. So essentially, you see a tornado overland that rolls over water and it becomes a tornadic waterspouts. The other kind which is more common that we see in the later summer through the early fall across Upper Michigan and Lake Superior Lake Michigan and even some of our inland lakes are called fair weather waterspouts and they form a little bit different they’re not driven by a parent’s thunderstorm. Instead, they formed due to the temperature difference between the water which is warm in the latter part of the summer and early fall, and then we start to get cooler air masses moving over those water bodies during that time of season.”

Unlike tornadic waterspouts, fair weather waterspouts over the Great Lakes form without a thunderstorm.

As we reach the fall season, colder air moves southward from Canada and over the Great Lakes Region. These waterspouts typically happen from August through October after the lakes are warmer from the summer months.

As the cold air from Canada moves over the warmer air from the lake, the temperature difference creates a funnel that forms on the surface of the lake and spirals upwards towards the clouds.

These fair weather waterspouts are not as dangerous as their tornadic counterparts, however they do produce higher wind speeds of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour and waves that could become dangerous to any one who is out on the water.

Waterspouts typically dissipate before they reach land, however, in some cases they will make it on shore.

“Yes, they can,” said Zika. “And we’ve seen that before. Here in Upper Michigan, where we had waterspouts decided over Lake Superior, even Lake Michigan that have moved on shore. The thing about that is, as soon as that happens, the source for the waterspout then quickly dissipates. Thus the waterspout will diminish very quickly upon moving over land. But there could be some tree branches and trees that are blown down during that initial point when the waterspout moves over land.”

