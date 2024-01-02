NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Temperatures, snowfall amounts, and rainfall amounts have been recorded at the National Weather Service office located in Negaunee Township since 1961.

Records for warmest or coldest temperatures or even highest or lowest precipitation amounts are broken every year, but in 2023 there was an impressive amount of these records being broken.

“If we look at the past year, here at our office in the Negaunee Township, I think we had about 40 temperature records that were set either daily, high temperatures or low temperatures,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “The majority of those fell on the warm side though, where we were setting records for high temperatures or overnight warm, low temperatures. Probably the most impressive is we saw our warmest temperature ever in the month of September, 95 degrees I think we hit here one day our warmest temperature ever in the month of October. Or snowfall wise to we had a few days where we broke some snowfall records. Probably the most impressive was the May 1 snowfall that we had here at the office where we measured nearly 20 inches of snow on the first day of May last year. So that was probably going to stick around for quite some time.”

Although the records that were broken varied from warmest to coldest, and wettest to driest, the overall outlook from these records being broken show us that there has been a warming trend over the past few decades.

“We’re coming up, last winter obviously was one of the warmest winters we’ve experienced across the upper Great Lakes including the U.P. and then we went into the rest of the year,” said Zika. “Every month this past year our temperatures have been above normal except for the month of July and August that were just slightly below normal. So if we look average over the entire year, it was warmer than normal. I think it was about top sixth warmest year that we’ve experienced here at our office, and a large majority of those top 10 warm years have actually happened since we turned into the 2000s. So it’s definitely warmer now than what we used to experience back in the 70s and 60s and that time period.”

