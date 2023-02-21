MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a week of above average temperatures and snow melting, winter is returning to the U.P. We talked with the National Weather Service of Marquette on what to expect with this upcoming winter storm.

A winter storm will be entering Michigan’s Upper Peninsula by Wednesday evening. This storm is expected to drop temperatures below average and drop heavy snow across the U.P.

“For most, the snow will start to pick up by Wednesday evening through the overnight hours and then continue through a good part of the day on Thursday,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And then as the storm moves off to the east, the snow will transition to some lake effect snow. So the areas typically favored by north winds and northwest winds will see the snow hang on a bit longer through the late afternoon and evening hours on Thursday.

TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD BE HAZARDOUS DURING THIS PERIOD AS HIGH SNOW TOTALS MIXED WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY.

Travel conditions could be hazardous during this period as high snow totals mixed with gusty winds will reduce visibility.

However, by Friday, the system will have moved out of the U.P. and conditions will make a turn for the better with some sunshine.

“Looking out, it does look like by Friday actually the sun will come out for a good part of the U.P.,” said Zika. “So, while it won’t be overly warm for the day Friday, temperatures will start to climb closer to normal and then even through the weekend while we may have another dusting of snow on Saturday temperatures will climb back up to to or maybe a little above normal by the end of the weekend.”

You can find our up to date weather forecasts and our Local 3 Weather Livestream here.