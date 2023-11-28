NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – What do Marquette, Gaylord Michigan, and Buffalo New York have in common? They all experience lake effect snow. But, what is lake effect snow?

“At the most basic level, lake effect rain or snow happens because the air mass flowing over the lake is colder than the water,” explained Evan Kutta, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And that’s essentially sucking up moisture out of the lake and dumping it down wind, which usually ends up here in Upper Michigan.”

During the winter the Marquette, Gaylord, and Buffalo National Weather Service offices put up two different instruments to help study lake effect snow. So, what are the two instruments and how do they work?

“So the P.I.P., or the Precipitation Imaging Package, is just a high resolution camera and a really bright light,” said Kutta. “So they’re positioned about one or two feet apart, and that allows the camera to specifically photograph whatever hydrometeors are falling through there, and by a hydrometeor I mean a snowflake raindrop and ice pellet or something in between. And then the other one is a Micro Rain Radar and it’s very similar to the weather radar that we have here at the office in Negaunee Township, but instead of pointing horizontally and looking across a large area, it’s pointed vertically, and it’s only looking about up to 3000 feet or so. So it’s sensing the same things. So, it’s sensing both the size of the droplets that are up there, or snowflakes, and it’s also sensing their velocity.”

The research, which is ran by Claire Pettersen out of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and supported by NASA to help validate satellites, is hoping to make forecasting lake effect precipitation types easier in the future.