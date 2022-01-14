AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, January 14 around 8:25 p.m., a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting a snowmobile accident on Trail #8 near Forest Lake Rd in Autrain Twp. of Alger County. Upon arrival a 33 year old male from Ohio was pronounced at the scene.

The investigation concluded that the victim was traveling E/B on Trail #8 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The victim lost control of the snowmobile and was ultimately ejected into a tree. It was concluded that excessive speed was the only contributing factor for the accident. The victim ultimately died on scene. Alger County EMS, Alger County Rescue “21”and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office were the responding units.

No names are being released at this time.