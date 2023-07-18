MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Commission held its regular meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was a public hearing for the Marquette County Housing Emergency Rehabilitation Program.

The program uses federal and state funding to give interest free loans for repairs to qualified homeowners. You must meet certain criteria and pre-qualify on the county’s website. Eligible repairs include heating, plumbing, electrical and many more. The loans are interest free, but must paid back if the property is sold or leased. County Board Chairman, Gerald Corkin says it’s important to help the less fortunate.

“We approved to spending $50,000 approximately for low to moderate income, repairs of damage housing that may come up in the county,” said Corkin. “So we have CDBG grant money.

Eligible people that have much needed home repairs for low income people. We approved spending money to help them.”

Also on the agenda was approval to join a class action lawsuit against manufacturers of PFAS chemicals that have contaminated several sites within the county.