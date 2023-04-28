ALGER/SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – There will be a consolidated election on Tuesday, May 2 in the state of Michigan. Voters in Alger County and Hiawatha Township in Schoolcraft County will have the Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal on the ballot.

The sinking fund millage proposal would levy 1.9 mills ($1.90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years (2023 to 2032). $11.88 per month or 39 cents a day is the average cost per property owner with a property value of $150,000. Based on the total estimated taxable value within the district, an estimated $401,605 would be collected for the 2023 tax year.

The district was able to complete several renovations with the 2017 bond issue. This sinking fund would be utilized to complete additional projects. If the sinking fund passes, the funds would be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, school security improvements, and upgrading instructional technology.

Munising Public Schools Superintendent Mike Travis says some of the top priorities include replacing classroom windows at Mather Elementary School and addressing underground drainage issues affecting the library at the middle/high school.

To learn more about the sinking fund millage proposal, you can visit munisingschools.com or email Mike Travis at mike.travis@mps-up.com. To find out what will be on your ballot, click here.