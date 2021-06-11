On your mark, get set, go! Sands Speedway season opener, Sunday, June 13

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Sunday June 13 is Sands Speedway’s season opener.

The event which is sponsored by WJMN Local 3 and Radio Results Network begins at 2:00 p.m. with time trials followed by race beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Local 3 Sports Director Jake Durant will be at the event with some other Local 3 members. Jake will take a spin around the track. He got some practice earlier in the week when he spoke with Wyatt Clement who will be making his racing debut on that day as well.

