MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The second super moon of August will rise on Wednesday night.

This supermoon is called the super blue moon, not because of its color, but because of its rarity.

A full moon is called a blue moon when it is the second full moon in one month. Blue moons will typically only happen once every 2 to 3 years.

A supermoon is a moon that is orbiting closer to the earth making it appear larger in the sky. They only occur around 3 to 4 times a year.

Considering the rarity of these two phenomena, a super blue moon is even more rare.

Viewing conditions for the super blue moon should be clear and cool.

“I’m thinking it should be pretty clear out, actually,” said Lily Chapman, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “We’ve got a nice high pressure building once we get into the middle of the week. So once we get into maybe early Wednesday, we might still have a few clouds lingering but it should be clearing out. Once we get into Wednesday evening, during the day I’m expecting temperatures kind of in the upper 60s Lower 70s But once we get into the evening we should be falling back through the 60s and 50s. So maybe a little chilly up here, outside. Once we get into you know late overnight into Thursday morning, I’m expecting some places to get back into the 40s, but if you’re outside looking at the moon, maybe wear a sweatshirt or bring a blanket.”

A rare moon happening with clear skies? You could say this only happens once in a blue moon!