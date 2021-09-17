One dead and one missing kayaker reported at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Two kayakers were reported missing the evening of Thursday, September 16th, 2021.

At this time, one fatality has been confirmed and crews are continuing to search for the other missing person.

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies, have responded with ongoing search and rescue operations. Search and rescue operations have included the use of aircraft such as a C130 and a rescue helicopter.

As details become available, additional information will be released.