Michigan Tech student dead after car crash in Michigamme

Update:

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan Tech University released the name of a student who died in a car crash Saturday, according to a statement released by the university.

Charlotte Jenkins, a third-year computer engineering student, was heading westbound near mile marker 102 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with two eastbound vehicles. She was on her way back to campus.

Dear Members of the Michigan Tech Community,

I am deeply saddened to inform you that we lost a member of our Tech family yesterday. Charlotte Jenkins, a third-year computer engineering student, passed away last night while on her way back to Michigan Tech. Charlotte was involved within Residence Education and Housing Services and served as the resident assistant for the Women in Engineering community in McNair Hall. We offer our deepest condolences to Charlotte’s family, friends, loved ones, and all those who were part of her community here at Tech.

Losing someone we care about is incredibly difficult, and I ask that we do our best to support each other during this challenging time. Our counselors within the Center for Student Mental Health and Well-being are here as a resource starting tomorrow (Monday). If you need to speak with someone today or after hours, you can call Public Safety at 906-487-2216 to make that request. Tomorrow, counselors will also be available to meet with students as needed during their regular office hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please do not hesitate to contact them at counseling@mtu.edu or 906-487-2538 to schedule an appointment tomorrow or sometime this week.

Once we become aware of any form of service arrangements, we will post them on our Dean of Students website. I know this news is extremely difficult to process, and I ask that you keep Charlotte and all her friends, family, and those in her community in your thoughts.

Sincerely,

Joe Cooper, EdD

Interim Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Affairs

Original: 1/18:

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — One woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on US-41 Saturday in Michigamme Township.

Michigan State Police and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US-41 near mile marker 102.

A 20-year-old Fenton woman, driving a red 2005 Pontiac Aztek, was heading westbound near mile marker 102 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with two eastbound vehicles.

The Fenton woman suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, a 19-year-old Brighton woman, was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette for treatment of serious injuries.

Two other injured motorists were transported to Bell Memorial for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and Local 3 will provide more information once available.