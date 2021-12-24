MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a Marquette Police Department, at approximately 7:29 pm on Thursday, December 23, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle personal injury crash in the area of M-553 at the Marquette City Limit.

The preliminary investigation of the crash found that a 2015 Ford Fusion, driven by a 70-year-old Marquette man was traveling northbound on M-553 and lost control of the vehicle. The Ford Fusion crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2021 Nissan Versa, driven by a 65-year-old Marquette man that was traveling southbound. According to officials, there were two passengers in the Ford and one passenger in the Nissan.

Officials say all occupants were transported by EMS to UPHS-Marquette for treatment. The passenger of the Nissan, a 63-year-old Marquette woman was pronounced deceased at UPHS-Marquette. The remaining subjects are receiving treatments at the hospital.

According to the press release, snow was actively falling and at the time snow covered the road. Officials say that they are still investigating the crash.