MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire at 511 W Magnetic Street Friday evening.

Marquette City Fire Department says that it was coming from the first floor of a two-story house. First Due engine reported fire on the first floor of a two-story residence. A three-man crew made entry with a 1.75” attack line and got a good knock down on the fire.

One person was found inside on the first floor.

Crews continued to search for extension into the second story and attic areas. A complete search of the entire structure including the basement was conducted with no other occupants being found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. MFD Fire Investigator along MPD Detective were on scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time due to notification of family and completion of investigation.