MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ore Dock Brewing Company recently began their second phase of an expansion project in downtown Marquette. It’s called the Rosewood Project on Front Street.

The first phase was completed last fall. This new phase will consist of a rebuild at 114 South Front Street which was a vacant building for nearly a decade and succumbed due to the elements.

“So we did have to perform quite a bit of demolition on this space but we will be utilizing the large trussel barricade that’s still in place there so that we’ve incorporated into our design,” said Andi Pernsteiner, Co-founder and President, Ore Dock Brewing Co. “The building itself will go up as a three story structure right next to Getz’s and that will connect to our community space. So in the future, we look forward to being able to hold larger scale events in that space, both community and public events as well as private events so we have a lot to look forward to there.”

Phase two is expected to take a better part of the year with phase three set to begin next spring.