Organizations come together for 6th Annual Marquette Community Plant Swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A collaboration between Transition Marquette, Queen City Seed Library, Let’s Grow KI and Marquette Growth is helping people get a green thumb.

They are putting together the 6th Annual Marquette Community Plant Swap from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 in the Parking lot of Woodland Church located at 1804 Wright Street.

You can bring veggies or other plants, plant starts, perennials, or plant cuttings. If you’re a beginner, that’s okay too. You can bring empty containers and people will be available to help you get started.

“We have people who have literally been growing and experimenting for over 30 years here in the U.P.,” said Steve Finley, event coordinator. “And anybody who has a question, there are going to be probably eight of us there with the experience necessary to answer almost any question imaginable.”

There are usually leftovers from the plant swap. Those plants will be given to families living in KI Sawyer to help them grow their own healthy food.

Anyone is welcome to come and for more information, click here.

