ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm Summer Community Days started in late June and will continue through the end of August.

“It is a really great space, food is a really good way to connect people,” said May Tsupros, Executive Director of Community Days. ” The summer is starting, so the harvest is starting to come in. So, getting healthy food and helping people harvest it but also cook it. That is why we do the healthy cooking demo to cook the food and also do some common tasks in the garden as well.”

Each week is a different food demonstration, and different activities. This event is family friendly, and they encourage you to bring your kids.

“I am really excited for the wild rice demonstration in August,” said Tsupros. “Every single week we have a different person doing a demo. To sum it up its 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Monday night, and its family friendly. It is a really fun way to connect with each other.”

For more information, click here.