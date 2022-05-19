ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm is piloting a new program this summer: Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) salad box subscriptions.

Boxes are filled with produce, specifically arranged to make a salad with fresh, local vegetables. CSA salad box subscriptions start on June 29, with one salad box per week for 15 weeks.

“Our CSA program, we’re piloting that this year this is the first time we’ve done it,” said Kate Segula, administrative/community engagement coordinator. “We’re looking for about 40 boxes to sell just as our test pilot of the year. We’re hoping that most of them are SNAP EBT because that program is so good for them. But we also have about 10 or 15 boxes for regular users in the area that are just interested in local, we’re not certified organic but we do practice organic. So local, organic produce from the area.”

Another program Partridge Creek Farm is focusing on this summer is its Farm-to-School camp. The camp runs from June 13 through June 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Ishpeming Middle School garden. It’s for students entering 5th and 6th grade in Marquette County.

“We do our summer camp with our Food Educator Emily. She has super exciting programs with the kids that go to Ishpeming schools. They come together in the summer and they have all kinds of fun stuff that they do. All based around gardening, community connection, social/emotional connection, and cooking all kinds of good stuff right out in the gardens of Ishpeming,” said Segula.

Farm-to-School camp applications are due May 20. The camp is free for students who qualify for free/reduced lunches and costs $50 for those who don’t.

For more information on the Farm-to-School camp and the CSA salad boxes, check out Partridge Creek Farm’s Facebook page or its website.