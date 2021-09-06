Person falls to death at Presque Isle Park in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after falling from a cliff on Presque Isle Park.

On September 6 at approximately 1:04 p.m., the Marquette Police Department was dispatched to the park after the incident was witnessed by others in the area.

First responders attempted to rescue the victim who was located in Lake Superior near the shoreline. The victim was unresponsive, and first responders attempted life-saving efforts. The victim was transported to UPHS – Marquette where the victim was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests that the victim fell while descending the cliff to take photographs.

Marquette Police Department was assisted by Marquette City Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, UPHS-Marquette EMS, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Marquette Police Department wants to remind visitors to Presque Isle Park to stay back from the cliffs, and to use caution around unprotected hazards in the park.

Latest stories