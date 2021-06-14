Peter White Public Library receives National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Peter White Public Library is one of 61 organizations nationwide to receive the 2021-2022 NEA Big Read Grant.

The library will receive $20,000 to put on a community reading program that focuses on Joy Harjo’s “An American Sunrise” in Fall 2021.

“We are so excited at Peter White Public Library to bring the Big Read to the Upper Peninsula,” said Marty Achatz, Adult Programming Coordinator and Big Read organizer for Peter White Public Library. “And we are especially proud to be able to focus on Joy Harjo’s beautiful collection of poems, An American Sunrise, which centers on the history, struggles, and contributions of indigenous peoples.”

The NEA Big Read program’s goal is to broaden understanding of the world, communities and selves through sharing a good book.

“For 15 years the NEA Big Read has supported opportunities for communities to come together around a book, creating a shared experience that encourages openness and conversations around issues central to our lives,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We congratulate Peter White Public Library for receiving an NEA Big Read grant and look forward to a wide variety of meaningful community events.”

The Big Read offers a rang of titles that reflect different voices and perspectives with the goal of inspiring conversation and discovery. Arts Midwest manages the grant program.

“We’re inspired by the creativity of this year’s NEA Big Read grantees, who are finding new ways to bring people together after a challenging year,” said Torrie Allen, President & CEO of Arts Midwest. “We are proud to support these organizations and communities as they explore the richness and diversity of American history and culture together through reading.”

The 2021-2022 NEA Big Read has books available that explore American history and culture. Grantees will develop programming that helps communities reflect on where the U.S. has been, where it is today and where it’s going.

For it’s Big Read programming, the Peter White Public Library will partner with several other organizations including: the Center for Native American Studies at NMU, English Department at NMU, Marquette Regional History Center, Keweenaw Storytelling Center, Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum and arts organizatinos and libraries throughout the Upper Peninsula.

The Big Read will start on September 20 at Peter White Public Libraring with a reading by Margaret Noodin, Anishinaabe poet and teacher. The finish of the Big Read will be a virtual reading and presentation by Joy Harjo on November 15.