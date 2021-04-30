PFAS testing for private drinking water wells in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Department of Health, Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Marquette County Health Department will sample a select group of private drinking water wells surrounding the former Marquette Count Airport in Negaunee Township for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS chemicals can be found in groundwater and the environment as they are used to manufacture many products used everyday. Currently, there is no evidence of PFAS chemicals being present within the area of concern. PFAS is a component of aircraft fire fighting foam known as Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) which may have been discharged at some point during training and maintenance exercises at the former airport while it was in operation. MDHHS has decided to preemptively test private water supply wells for the presence of PFAS within the immediate vicinity of the decommissioned Marquette County Airport.

50 wells surrounding the site will be tested by AECOM under contract with MDHHS and EGLE. Testing will begin the week of May 16. Additional testing and public health actions will be determined by data collected during initial exploratory sampling.

More information about PFAS chemicals, statewide sampling efforts and health and environmental effects of PFAS contamination can be found on the State of Michigan’s website.