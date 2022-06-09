MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Pictured Rocks Days comes back to Munising June 11 and 12.

The weekend will feature festivities for people of all ages. From live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, beer tents and more, there’s something for everyone.

The event coincides with ‘Yoopers Ride Free.’ That means that any Upper Peninsula resident that presents a photo I.D. with a U.P. address on it can ride on Pictured Rocks Cruises for free.

“It’s our biggest event in the community other than 4th of July and it’s grown to be one of the largest events now in the Upper Peninsula so we’re proud of it,” said Kathy Reynolds, CEO, Alger County Chamber of Commerce. “We have a great time. We get people, not only the community comes out but people from all over the U.P. but we also get people from out of state and people visiting the U.P. and the Munising area during that time.”

Pictured Rocks Days is all happening at Binsfeld Bayshore Park. Saturday’s festivities run from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday’s are from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.