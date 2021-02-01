Pictured Rocks offering virtual field trips for kids

MUNSING, Mich. (Radio Results Network) — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has announced a free virtual field trip experience for schools that allows them to participate in park programing while adhering to the latest public health guidance.

The park is now scheduling virtual, curriculum-based programs for February and March.

Participating schools can choose between self-guided video lessons or for a ranger to visit their class virtually using the meeting software of their choice. Combined grades are welcome to participate.

The expansion of the park program to the virtual space presents an excellent opportunity for schools across the Upper Peninsula as well as across the nation to enjoy.

Students will learn about their federal lands and waters through a series of video lessons or virtually with a ranger. They will take a journey through Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, learn how to assess landscape quality like a park ranger, and understand the basics about how to be good stewards of public lands and waters.

Fourth grade teachers can learn more by exploring the link below or contacting Zach Gostlin at piro_education@nps.gov or at 906-202-0117.

Space is limited for live virtual programs, but self-guided field trips can be completed at any time. All schools, including those outside the state of Michigan, are invited to participate.

Every 4th grader who participates in the field trip program is eligible to receive the Every Kid Outdoors pass. This pass provides free access for our nation’s fourth graders and their families to over 2,000 federal lands and waters, including national parks. This year’s pass will be valid through August 31.