MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 39th Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game was played Wednesday night at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

As usual, the teams were made up of police and fire personnel from departments across Marquette County. All proceeds from the game went to the Marquette County Fire Relief Fund which provides emergency shelter, clothing, and temporary basic living supplies to fire victims in Marquette County. Marquette Police Captain Jim Finkbeiner says that over the 39 years of fundraising, the Pigs-N-Heat fund has raised over half a million dollars for local fire victims.

“What the fire relief fun does is gives them a few dollars to try to help get him back on the feet, get a toothbrush, change of clothes, that type of thing,” said Finkbeiner. “We also have partnerships with some of the area hotels here and we put them up in a hotel for three days. Just to give them a place that safe they don’t have to wonder where they’re going and love them to get them back on their feet.”

The game was a runaway win for the firefighters, who eclipsed the police officers, 11-4.