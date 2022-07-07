NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday night of Pioneer Days, Irontown Association hosted a Pioneer Princess Pageant in the Negaunee High School auditorium. The girls smiled, posed, and strutted across the stage to learn the importance of self confidence and community service.

“What’s important about this event is teaching the girls self confidence,” said Missey Wickstrom, the Pageant Coordinator. “We wanted every girl to come out, have fun, be prepared to enter into different aspects of life. My daughters and myself have competed in pageants for the last twenty years and one thing I always say is it’s very awesome to be able to see how girls can learn how great it is to give back to our community through community service. And you also sometimes get to attend different events for just having a crown on your head.”

It’s the 43rd annual Pioneer Days Celebration in Neguanee this week. Alumni softball tournaments, social events, and reunions have been held all week and will continue into the weekend. Pioneer days is a time for Negaunee residents from the past and present to get together and celebrate where they came from

“Well, it’s a time for everyone to come back together,” said Ann Ducoli, the Negaunee Irontown President. “Our motto is to preserve our heritage, and encourage people that have left the area to come back every year to see their classmates, their families, their loved ones, their friends. And we want to do that to have a big celebration for everybody.”

Pioneer Days will end on Saturday, July 9 with a parade at 11:30 am followed by Music in the Park from 2 pm until 7 pm. The Negaunee Fireworks Display will finish up the festivities at dusk over Teal Lake.

If you want to see the schedule of events or know more about the celebration, you can find the Negaunee Irontown Association Pioneer Days page here.