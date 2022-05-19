GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Libraries offer different reading materials to choose from, but the Forsyth Township Public Library has more than just books.

Forsyth Township Public Library is home to the Gwinn Seed Library. The seed library offers a variety of different food crop seeds free to anyone in the community to ‘check out’, plant, and grow their own food at home.

“Families can come in and get up to eight different seed types per month free, absolutely free,” said Leslie Makela, director of Forsyth Township Public Library. “The hope is to provide food security for everyone in the community and to foster seed harvesters so that they will save seeds to add to the collection for future growing seasons. It’s going really well, we launched on April 20th, and since then we’ve had almost 50 families come in and get seeds to start growing food. Or people who are already experienced growers that are finding heirloom seeds that they’ve never had before.”

Gwinn Seed Library will be hosting free, monthly workshops at the Forsyth Township Clubhouse. The next workshop is on June 6 where participants will learn about companion planting and seed spacing. A full list of upcoming workshops can be found here.

Gwinn Seed Library will also be hosting a community plant swap on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peter Nordeen Park pavilion. Participants will bring extra plants to trade with others. If you don’t have plants to share, volunteers are needed for the event. To volunteer or for more information on the Gwinn Seed Library, you can email gwinnseedlibrary@gmail.com.

