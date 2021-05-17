Police ask for assistance in finding missing man

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has received a missing person complaint for Nicholas Reid Suardini. Suardini is 31 years old and was last seen on Thursday (5/13/21) around 10:30 AM. He was walking east on North Shore Road near Middle Road in Tilden Township.

Nicholas Suardini is 6’0” tall and around 185 lbs. He has brown, medium length hair, blue eyes, and lots of tattoos. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and dark gray or black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information to assist in locating Nicholas Suardini is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (906-225-8441), Facebook page, or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office App.