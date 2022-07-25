MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, officers from the Marquette Police Department were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on US-41 just north of the Michigan Welcome Center in Marquette.

Preliminary investigation showed a 2017 Toyota minivan, driven by a 66-year-old Marquette woman, was traveling southbound on US-41 when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with 1995 Freightliner box truck driven by a 50-year-old Marquette man.

The driver of Toyota was severely injured and was transported to UPHS-Marquette where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.