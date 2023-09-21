MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A trooper involved shooting Thursday has left one man in hospital, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says at around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, troopers were involved in an incident on US-41 in Marquette County that involved shooting a male suspect wanted for a felony warrant. It happened during a traffic stop.

The suspect was taken to UP Health Systems for their injuries. No troopers were injured during the incident.

MSP says the incident remains under investigation at this time.