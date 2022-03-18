GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Less than 24 hours until the 2022 Marquette County Polar Plunge begins, people gathered at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn for a pre-plunge party. There was food, dancing, raffles and of course lots of fun. All of the money raised from the Polar Plunge will go back to Special Olympics Michigan, directly benefiting the hundreds of Special Olympics Athletes we have in the U.P.

“The money raised is used so they can actually compete in sports that they actually love and at no cost to them or their family all year round,” Carla White, the Marquette County Polar Plunge Coordinator said. “They don’t have to buy uniforms, they don’t have to pay for travel or anything like that. These Special Olympics Athletes are amazing people and the more that they can get out and about and do things like we do, it’s amazing. They love it and they can’t get enough of it.”

The 2022 Marquette County Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, March 19 at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn. If you are looking to take the plunge, it is not too late to sign up.

“Show up tomorrow and we start registration at 11:30 A.M. all the way up until 1 P.M,” White said. “We plunge at 1 P.M. and you can register right up until the minute that we plunge. Just show up and if you’ve got a crazy costume, wear a crazy costume and if you don’t it doesn’t matter. Come have fun, take the plunge with us and try and raise some money for Special Olympics.”

If you would like to sign up for the 2022 Polar Plunge, click here.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.