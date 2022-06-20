ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is starting to take shape in Ishpeming. On Monday, 15 courts and baskets arrived for this weekend’s festivities.

115 teams of three will compete in the annual tournament. Competition begins Friday night with the ‘Battle of the Badges’ where local first responders will try to unseat last year’s winner, the Ishpeming Fire Department.

With over 350 players and hundreds more watching the games, local organizer Jennifer Hendrickson believes there is something fun for every member of the family.

“Saturday we kick off at 8:00 the morning with opening ceremonies, games start at 8:30 and throughout the day we have other events,” said Hendrickson. “We have food vendors all day, multiple food vendors, we have pony rides, temporary tattoos, a bake sale for Westwood Girls Volleyball, we have a dunk tank.”

Road closures start on Friday evening, with Hematite Avenue closed from Third to Main streets until late Sunday. For more information on the tournament, click here.

Team Local 3 will be in the competition again this year. If you’d like to support the team, their first game is at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.