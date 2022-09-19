ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – For the 13th year in a row, Wesley United Methodist Church of Ishpeming is sponsoring the outreach program, Project Keep Kids Warm.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, Project Keep Kids Warm is now asking for monetary donations instead of actual used clothing. Last year, the program made possible for over 300 kids to receive winter outerwear, with that number expected to increase this season. This year, Monetary donations will go toward the purchase of new winter wear, as used clothing is not accepted due to COVID.

Project Keep Kids Warm is working with schools in Western Marquette County and relief agencies to identify the specific needs for each child.

“While the generosity of the community is something that we cannot overstate, and over the years in the past and this is before the pandemic, we would go door to door in the community and primarily on the West End, gathering slightly used and new winter clothing for a free shopping day,” said coordinator Richard Derby. “We had at the Ishpeming Armory in October and we can’t do that anymore, again because of the pandemic. So now, we’re reaching out to area businesses and many, many generous individual donors and families who are contributing a financial donation. Our missions team then uses that to purchase all of these items new from the area stores and even some online stores and other communities. We are now working directly with the schools and a number of service organizations to identify children and families that have had some setbacks or some difficulties, and winter clothing could be a hard item to put in the budget.”

Financial donations will allow for larger purchases at a reduced cost. Donations can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church (indicate KKW on the check) and mailed to:

Wesley United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 342

Ishpeming, MI 49849